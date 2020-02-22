Keller hurled two scoreless innings in Pittsburgh's Grapefruit League opener Saturday. He allowed two hits with no walks or strikeouts.

He was sitting mid-90s with his fastball. Keller was torched for 10 earned runs in four spring innings last year and perhaps the outing helps to give the righty a bit of confidence in an otherwise meaningless game. Keller compiled an 7.13 ERA and 1.83 WHIP in 11 starts and 48 innings in 2019. He did show promise with 65 whiffs and a 28.6 strikeout percentage.