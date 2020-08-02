Keller was removed from Saturday's start against the Cubs with an apparent injury, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander spiked a curveball well in front of home plate and subsequently called for the athletic trainer before being removed. Keller exited in line for the loss after allowing two runs on five hits with one strikeout and one walk over 2.2 innings. He should be considered day-to-day until the team provides any specifics on the injury.