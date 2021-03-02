Keller allowed two earned runs on three hits in one inning against the Blue Jays on Monday, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

His debut probably didn't go as he planned, but Keller sat 94 mph and retired the final batter he faced (Danny Jansen) with a 97 mph fastball. "I just kinda said, '(forget) it' and threw it kinda hard like I'm used to," Keller said. "Didn't worry about where it went. I think when I throw harder, I actually locate better instead of trying to throw strikes." The righthander has likely become a lock for the starting rotation following the departures of Jameson Taillon, Chris Archer, Trevor Williams and Joe Musgrove.