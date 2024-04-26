Keller allowed four runs on six hits and two walks over five frames in a no-decision against the Brewers on Thursday while striking out seven.
Keller got off to a rocky start, surrendering a solo home run to William Contreras in the second at-bat of the game before then allowing another two runs in the third following back-to-back walks to open the frame. The right-hander would fail to make it through six innings for the first time in his last four starts while allowing four earned runs for the fourth time this season. On a positive note, Keller did record his second-highest strikeout total of the campaign with seven.
