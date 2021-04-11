Keller (1-1) allowed one run on five hits and a walk while fanning seven across five innings in Saturday's win over the Cubs.

Keller lasted just three innings in his season debut against the Cubs last Sunday, but he bounced back and avenged that loss against the division rival with a strong performance. Even though he finished three outs away from qualifying for a quality start, Keller looked composed on the mound for the first time in quite a while, as he also posted an 11.91 ERA in 11.1 innings during spring training.