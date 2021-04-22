Keller is slated to start Thursday's series finale in Detroit, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Earlier in the week, the Pirates initially listed JT Brubaker as their projected starter for Thursday, but since the right-hander has been the team's top pitcher so far this season, manager Derek Shelton may have wanted to save him for the weekend series with a more formidable opponent in the Twins. Keller will flip spots with Brubaker in the pitching order as a result, getting an upgrade in terms of matchup as a result. Even so, fantasy managers probably can't rely on Keller to deliver a quality performance, given how poorly he's fared in his first three starts. He's surrendered 11 runs on 16 hits and eight walks over 11.1 innings this season.