Keller allowed one run on eight walks and struck out three but did not give up a hit across five innings Friday against the Indians. He did not factor into the decision.

Keller's start may go down as the most bizarre pitching performance of the season. He walked the first three hitters of the game and was out of the inning two pitches later after getting a couple of groundouts, including a double play off the bat of Carlos Santana. Keller then went on to pitch four more innings of no-hit baseball while getting out of a second bases-loaded jam in the third. He had to be pulled after five innings because he was already at 98 pitches, but Friday's outing marks 11 straight innings that Keller has not allowed a hit. He'll head into the 2021 season with that streak intact but may want to work on his accuracy as he walked 18 batters in comparison to 16 strikeouts on the year.