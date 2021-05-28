site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Friday's game postponed
RotoWire Staff
Keller won't pitch as scheduled Friday against the Rockies since the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up via a doubleheader Saturday, and Keller likely will take the mound in one of those contests for Pittsburgh.
