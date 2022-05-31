Pirates manager Derek Shelton confirmed Keller will start Tuesday's game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

After turning in a 6.61 ERA and 1.53 WHIP across his first seven starts of the season, Keller has been deployed in long relief in his most recent two appearances. Though he fared much better in that capacity -- he struck out six and allowed two runs on eight hits and three walks over six innings -- the Pirates will plug Keller back into the rotation this week. Following Tuesday's game, the Pirates will have off days Thursday and Monday, so the Pirates could look to reorder their rotation and push Keller to the back of their pitching schedule. Keller could change those plans, however, if he's able to keep the powerful Dodgers offense at bay.