Pirates' Mitch Keller: Goes seven in return from injury
Keller (lower leg) tossed seven innings with High-A Bradenton on Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out six en route to the win.
Keller left his previous start on July 20 after getting hit in the shin by a comebacker, but the issue doesn't appear to posing any hinderance to his abilities. The 21-year-old should continue to develop with the Marauders, looking to build off his 3.28 ERA and 1.00 WHIP he holds through 14 starts.
More News
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Hit on leg by line drive, removed from game Thursday•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Makes first appearance since mid-May•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Tabbed for rehab start Monday•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Not yet close to returning•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: On DL with back strain•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Pulled early with back tightness•
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...