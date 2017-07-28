Keller (lower leg) tossed seven innings with High-A Bradenton on Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out six en route to the win.

Keller left his previous start on July 20 after getting hit in the shin by a comebacker, but the issue doesn't appear to posing any hinderance to his abilities. The 21-year-old should continue to develop with the Marauders, looking to build off his 3.28 ERA and 1.00 WHIP he holds through 14 starts.