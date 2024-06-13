Keller allowed four runs on eight hits with four strikeouts, over six innings in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Cardinals.

Keller's four earned runs allowed tied for a season-high, but he still managed to extend a streak of seven straight starts of at least six innings. He gave up a homers to Paul Goldschmidt and Brendan Donovan, making it the first time this season he allows multiple long balls in a game. The 28-year-old remains one of the better starting pitchers this season with eight wins and a 3.36 ERA.