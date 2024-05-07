Keller (3-3) allowed one run, five hits and one walk in a complete game victory Monday against the Angels. He struck out five.

Keller stymied the Angels on Monday night en route to his second career complete game -- his first was a shutout May 8, 2023 against Colorado. The Pirates right-hander induced a whopping 64.0 percent groundball-rate, easily his highest in a start this season, outpacing the 37.5 percent rate he generated on the season prior to Monday. Keller is scheduled to make his next start against the Cubs at home this weekend.