Pirates' Mitch Keller: Hit hard by Giants
Keller (1-4) took the loss against the Giants on Tuesday, giving up five earned runs on nine hits over five innings, striking out seven and walking none as the Pirates fell 5-4.
Keller made his return after a knock to the wrist pushed his start back, but it didn't go well, with the Giants jumping on him for three earned in the first inning before added two more in the fifth and chasing him after 93 pitches. He's only thrown 38 big-league innings this season, but the results haven't been pretty, with Keller sporting a bloated 8.29 ERA and 1.87 WHIP in his nine starts.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early catcher rankings for 2020
As we begin our look ahead to the 2020 rankings, Scott White breaks down a historically thin...
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...