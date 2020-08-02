The Pirates are unlikely to have a timetable regarding the injury to Keller (side) for several days, general manager Ben Cherington told 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Cherington said the team will need more time to determine the severity of Keller's injury. "It takes a couple days to get a handle on it," the general manager noted. He applauded Keller for not trying to push through the oblique injury, something that may help the righty return to action sooner than if he had continued to pitch through the pain.