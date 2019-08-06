Keller could be an option to join the big-league rotation following the demotion of Dario Agrazal.

This is simply speculation, but Keller really should be in the majors, and now there is a spot for him. He is scheduled to start for Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, so he will likely either be scratched from that start and summoned to the majors to start Friday in St. Louis, or we will have to wait until his next turn for him to join the big-league rotation. Keller has a 3.65 ERA and 67 strikeouts over his last 56.2 innings (10 starts) at Triple-A.