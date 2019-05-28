Pirates' Mitch Keller: Knocked around in debut
Keller (0-1) allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven over four innings Monday in a loss to the Reds.
Keller got off to a rough start, giving up six runs (including a grand slam) in his first inning of work. Following the nightmare inning, the right-hander managed to settle down and only surrendered one hit the rest of the way. Keller was called up prior to the game for Montana DuRapau, though it seems unlikely that he'll remain in the big leagues following a rough debut.
