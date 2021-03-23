Keller gave up four runs (three earned) in 3.1 innings Monday, allowing seven hits and one walk while striking out three, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

He's fortunate that his rotation spot is likely secure because he's struggled all spring long. "I think today was a step in the right direction," manager Derek Shelton said. "He gave up some hits but the command was better. It's the best offspeed stuff we've seen all spring out of him." AT&T SportsNet analyst John Wehner wondered aloud if Keller is tipping his pitches. Whatever the issue, fantasy owners have to hope the 24-year-old pitches like he did at the end of 2020, when he registered 11 hitless innings to conclude his campaign.