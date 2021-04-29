Keller (1-3) was tagged with the loss Wednesday against the Royals after allowing four runs on three hits and five walks while fanning two across 2.1 innings.

Keller had a rough outing Wednesday, giving up three runs in the first inning and failing to retire the side in order in any of the three innings he took part in. The right-hander has been very inconsistent this season, but he has given up three or more runs in three of his five outings to date while failing to pitch more than five innings in any of his starts. This translates to an inflated 8.20 ERA across his first 18.2 innings of work in 2021. He's slated to take the ball next week against the Padres on the road.