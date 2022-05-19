Keller (1-5) earned the win during Wednesday's 3-2 victory over the Cubs, allowing one run on three hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 2.2 innings.

Keller lost his spot in the rotation but was used as the piggyback to opener Wil Crowe and was able to find success in the form of a win. The 26-year-old pitched well during the third and fifth innings, but struggled in the fourth and was lucky to surrender just one run despite putting four runners on. Manager Derek Shelton is yet to tab a starter for Tuesday's game against Colorado and Keller should be considered a candidate to toe the rubber.