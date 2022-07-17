Keller (3-7) gave up one unearned run, five hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings in a 2-0 defeat to the Rockies on Saturday. Keller was saddled with the loss.

Keller was tasked with the tough assignment of pitching in Coors Field, but he held his own and didn't give up an earned run over six quality innings. The only unearned run surrendered by the Pirates with Keller on the mound was caused by an errant throw from Oneil Cruz on a play at first base. Connor Joe advanced to second on the play and later came in to score on a Kris Bryant single. The 26-year-old right-hander has now thrown two quality outings in a row, giving up only one earned run over 13 innings. Keller will look to build on the momentum and lower his 4.55 ERA in his next expected start against the Marlins after the All-Star break.