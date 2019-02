Keller gave up two runs on three hits in one inning Tuesday. He didn't strike out anyone nor did he issue a walk.

He nearly escaped his first start in a big league camp without allowing a run, but outfielder J.B. Shuck misplayed a catchable fly ball with two outs. Keller is expected to pitch at Triple-A, where he ended his 2018 campaign. The 22-year-old compiled a 2.08 ERA in his final five starts (28.1 innings) after struggling initially. Provided Pittsburgh's top prospect pitches well this season, there's a good chance he receives a promotion to the major leagues by September, if not sooner.