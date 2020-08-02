Keller (side) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
The 24-year-old was removed from Saturday's start with left side discomfort after 2.2 innings, and he'll require a stint on the injured list. Keller doesn't have an official timetable for his return, though he'll be eligible to be activated Aug. 12.
