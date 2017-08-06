Pirates' Mitch Keller: Moves up to Double-A
Keller was recently promoted to Double-A Altoona and will debut with his new team Sunday, Mike Rosenbaum of MLB.com reports.
Keller earned the move up the organizational ladder by delivering a 2.99 ERA and 0.98 WHIP on the season for High-A Bradenton, and really turned it on in his last three starts, going 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA and 14:2 K:BB. As the top pitching prospect in the Pirates organization, he'll be a name worth keeping an eye on for a potential move to the big club at some point in 2018.
More News
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Goes seven in return from injury•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Hit on leg by line drive, removed from game Thursday•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Makes first appearance since mid-May•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Tabbed for rehab start Monday•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Not yet close to returning•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: On DL with back strain•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...