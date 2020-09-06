Keller (oblique) is set to throw a live batting practice session in the new few days, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Keller threw 35 pitches in two innings of live batting practice Friday. With no setbacks from that session, Keller is set to throw again soon and could rejoin the rotation after that. With just under a month remaining in the season, it's unclear how many starts Keller would be able to make, though the Pirates would likely want to see him return to the mound before the conclusion of the campaign.