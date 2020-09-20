Keller fired six scoreless innings without allowing a hit prior to being pulled during the Pirates' 5-4 loss to the Cardinals.

Keller was dominant, but did rack up 84 pitches (52 for strikes) through six innings. With the Pirates' brass looking towards the future, Keller's arm was saved at the expense of the no-hitter. The 24-year old will carry a 3.24 ERA into his fourth start of the season, which is scheduled for Friday in Cleveland.