The Pirates have considered recalling Keller but would like him to first develop his new slider/cutter pitch, general manager Neal Huntington told 93.7 The Fan on Sunday.

Three of Keller's last four starts have gone well, but the organization is looking for better consistency from the righty. It's possible that the organization doesn't believe Keller has the tools to succeed at the major league level with just two reliable pitches (his fastball and curve). The 22-year-old was dreadful in three Grapefruit League outings this spring, surrendering 10 earned runs on 10 hits and three walks without striking out a batter in four innings. Keller has compiled a 3.83 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 50:19 K:BB in 40 Triple-A innings in 2019.