Pirates' Mitch Keller: Officially promoted
Keller was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to start Monday's game against the Angels, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Keller will surface in the majors to toe the rubber Monday evening. The Pirates expect to keep the right-hander in the starting rotation for the remainder of the season, per Biertempfel.
