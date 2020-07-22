Manager Derek Shelton confirmed Keller will start Sunday's series finale at St. Louis, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
The 24-year-old received the start in Tuesday's intrasquad game, and he'll remain on the five-day schedule to begin the season. Keller made his major-league debut in 2019 and struggled with a 7.13 ERA in 11 starts, but he made a concerted effort during the shutdown to increase the spin efficiency on his fastball, which theoretically should help him miss more bats.
More News
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Improving spin efficiency•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Boosts rotation chances Sunday•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Unimpressive showing Monday•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Navigates way through Red Sox•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Encouraging first outing•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Tabbed for spring opener•