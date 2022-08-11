Keller (4-8) earned the win over Arizona on Wednesday, tossing 5.1 innings and allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

Keller couldn't extend his streak of five straight quality starts, but he did something he wasn't able to do in any of his past four outings -- pick up a victory. The Pirates gave him an unusually decent amount of run support, and Keller capitalized by holding the Diamondbacks without an extra-base hit. The right-hander owned a 5.21 ERA through 16 starts on July 6, but he's been able to lower that to a much more respectable 4.25 with his recent solid stretch. Keller may finally be living up to the potential that made him a second-round draft pick by Pittsburgh in 2014.