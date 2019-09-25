Keller allowed one run on seven hits with two walks and seven strikeouts across five innings during a no-decision against the Cubs on Tuesday.

The Pirates offense didn't get on the board until the seventh, so Keller had to settle for a no-decision, but he's yielded two runs or fewer with seven strikeouts in his last two outings. Keller has shown signs of stardom, but he's been best in the strikeouts department, raking up 41 punchouts in his last 26.2 innings this season. He is 1-5 with a 7.13 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 65 strikeouts in 48 innings this season. The Pirates are going with a six-man rotation this week, so unless it comes in relief, that's the last of Keller this season.