Keller (1-5) allowed two runs on six hits with two walks and seven strikeouts across five innings while taking a loss against the Mariners on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old has been very inconsistent this season, but obviously, this was one of his better starts. Unfortunately, the Pirates didn't support him with any runs, so it still led to a loss. Keller improved his numbers, but they still look bad -- 7.74 ERA, 1.84 WHI, .351 batting average against. The one thing he has been able to supply is strikeouts -- 58 in 43 frames. Keller will make his next start at the Brewers on Sunday.