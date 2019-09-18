Pirates' Mitch Keller: Pitches well in loss
Keller (1-5) allowed two runs on six hits with two walks and seven strikeouts across five innings while taking a loss against the Mariners on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old has been very inconsistent this season, but obviously, this was one of his better starts. Unfortunately, the Pirates didn't support him with any runs, so it still led to a loss. Keller improved his numbers, but they still look bad -- 7.74 ERA, 1.84 WHI, .351 batting average against. The one thing he has been able to supply is strikeouts -- 58 in 43 frames. Keller will make his next start at the Brewers on Sunday.
