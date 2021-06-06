Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Keller (illness) will be placed on the COVID-19 injured list Sunday, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

Per Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Shelton said he couldn't confirm whether Keller's move to the IL was related to the heat-related illness that caused the right-hander's removal from his start Friday against the Marlins. Regardless, the Pirates don't seem to be concerned about a lengthy stay on the IL for Keller; according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Keller is listed as the team's probable starter for Thursday's game against the Dodgers. The 25-year-old has been a decent source of strikeouts (9.7 K/9) over his 11 starts, but his 3-6 record, 6.65 ERA and 1.72 WHIP across 44.2 innings have limited his overall fantasy value.