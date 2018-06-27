Pirates' Mitch Keller: Promoted to Triple-A
Keller is being promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
After posting a 0.69 ERA and 0.81 WHIP in four June starts, the Pirates will reward their top pitching prospect with a promotion to the highest level of the minors. While this may spark speculation that Keller could eventually reach the majors this season, the Pirates are a pretty conservative organization with such decisions, and there are plenty of other young arms who are close to big-league ready that the team probably wants to evaluate in this rebuilding year. Keller appears primed to make his big-league debut in early 2019. He finishes this season's run at Double-A with a 2.72 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 76:32 K:BB in 86 innings.
More News
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Works season-high eight frames Monday•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Pitches well in season debut•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Pitches well Sunday•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Leads Curve to championship•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Impressive in playoffs•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Moves up to Double-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...