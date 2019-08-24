Pirates' Mitch Keller: Punches out nine in no-decision
Keller struck out nine while allowing one run on six hits and a walk across six innings during a no-decision against the Reds on Friday.
While Keller wasn't able to capture his second victory, he is again on the right track early in his career. He's allowed six runs three times in his first six starts, so he has some ugly numbers, but Keller's ERA is a respectable 4.43 in his last four outings. Overall, he is 1-2 with a 7.24 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 33 strikeouts in 27.1 innings through six starts. Keller will look to build upon this outing at the Phillies on Wednesday.
More News
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Roughed up by Cubs•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Confirmed for another turn•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Bags win against Angels•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Officially promoted•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Confirmed for Monday's start•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Set to join big-league rotation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...