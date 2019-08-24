Keller struck out nine while allowing one run on six hits and a walk across six innings during a no-decision against the Reds on Friday.

While Keller wasn't able to capture his second victory, he is again on the right track early in his career. He's allowed six runs three times in his first six starts, so he has some ugly numbers, but Keller's ERA is a respectable 4.43 in his last four outings. Overall, he is 1-2 with a 7.24 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 33 strikeouts in 27.1 innings through six starts. Keller will look to build upon this outing at the Phillies on Wednesday.