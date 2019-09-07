Keller (wrist) will start Tuesday against the Giants, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

A 105-mph line drive off the bat of Garrett Cooper hit Keller in the wrist and forced him from Tuesday's start after 1.2 innings. Keller is not quite ready to make his next start on schedule -- James Marvel will start Sunday in his absence -- but it sounds like Keller will not even miss a full turn through the rotation. He lines up to oppose fellow rookie Logan Webb in San Francisco.

More News
Our Latest Stories