Keller (3-8) took the loss Friday, allowing one run on eight hits and a walk over six innings in a 1-0 loss to the Orioles. He struck out one.

The 26-year-old was stingy but not dominant, tossing 54 of 87 pitches for strikes before exiting, but Keller got outdueled by Baltimore's Dean Kremer. Keller has delivered five straight quality starts, posting a superb 1.74 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 22:6 K:BB through 31 innings over that stretch as his offseason velocity gains appear to finally be paying off.