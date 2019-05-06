Pirates' Mitch Keller: Recall not on horizon for now
Keller isn't an immediate candidate for recall as the organization would like him to focus on adding a new pitch (a slider/cutter) to his repertoire at the Triple-A level, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
"He's gaining some confidence in it (the slider/cutter) and some willingness to use it in key situations," general manager Neal Huntington said. Pittsburgh will start Steven Brault and Nick Kingham on Tuesday and Wednesday, and hope to have Chris Archer back in a week. Keller, who's totaled 16 starts at the Triple-A level, has struggled with his control (14 walks in 31 innings) but posted a 16:2 K:BB in his last two games. "Keller is making great strides," Huntington said. "His last two starts are really reasons for us to continue to be optimistic about Mitch." For the season, the 23-year-old has registered a 3.48 ERA and 1.55 WHIP. More than ever, it seems likely he'll be up before September -- provided he continues to show improved control and command.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...