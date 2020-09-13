The Pirates will activate Keller (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Monday to start one game of the team's doubleheader with the Reds, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Keller reported no pain in his strained left oblique coming out of a three-inning live batting practice session a few days ago, so he'll ready the Pirates to make his first appearance since Aug. 1. Due to the extended layoff, Keller likely won't be asked to work especially deep into Monday's contest, which renders him rather appealing for DFS contests. Keller may have more intrigue in season-long formats, as he would likely be in line to make his second start of the week Sept. 19 or Sept. 20 versus the Cardinals.