Keller (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and will start Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Reds, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

As expected, Keller will rejoin the starting rotation after missing time with a left oblique strain. He's appeared in just two games this season, surrendering three runs on seven hits and four walks while fanning three over 7.2 innings of work.