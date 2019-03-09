Pirates' Mitch Keller: Roughed up again
Keller was tagged for four runs in two innings Friday. He gave up four hits (including two homers) and one walk, striking out one, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
He's given up 10 runs in four innings and hasn't looked like a prospect ready for a quick promotion to the major leagues. "If anything else, it'll give him an edge, a chip on his shoulder," manager Clint Hurdle said. "Nobody likes to go out and not have success, but I think it will give him increased focus going into his 3A season." The 22-year-old has made only 10 starts at the Triple-A level and will likely spend a good chunk of the summer honing his craft with the Indianapolis Indians.
More News
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Spring shortcomings continue•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Makes first start Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Shielded from Rule 5 draft•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Promoted to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Works season-high eight frames Monday•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Pitches well in season debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...
-
Shortstops Tiers 2.0
Despite its reputation, shortstop has become one of the deepest positions in Fantasy Baseball,...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is one position where you have no shortage of options, as Scott White's tiers s...