Keller was tagged for four runs in two innings Friday. He gave up four hits (including two homers) and one walk, striking out one, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

He's given up 10 runs in four innings and hasn't looked like a prospect ready for a quick promotion to the major leagues. "If anything else, it'll give him an edge, a chip on his shoulder," manager Clint Hurdle said. "Nobody likes to go out and not have success, but I think it will give him increased focus going into his 3A season." The 22-year-old has made only 10 starts at the Triple-A level and will likely spend a good chunk of the summer honing his craft with the Indianapolis Indians.