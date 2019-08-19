Keller (1-2) took the loss against the Cubs on Sunday, pitching 4.1 innings and giving up six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five.

Six days after hurling his best outing in the majors, Keller was unable to carry the momentum over to Sunday as he gave up six runs for the third time in five career starts. He served up solo homers in both the first and third frames and was chased from the game after allowing a pair of runs while retiring only one batter in the fifth. The prized 23-year-old has had a rough start to his major-league career, posting an 8.86 ERA and 2.02 WHIP through 21.1 innings. He'll face Cincinnati on Friday in his next scheduled start.