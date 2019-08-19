Pirates' Mitch Keller: Roughed up by Cubs
Keller (1-2) took the loss against the Cubs on Sunday, pitching 4.1 innings and giving up six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five.
Six days after hurling his best outing in the majors, Keller was unable to carry the momentum over to Sunday as he gave up six runs for the third time in five career starts. He served up solo homers in both the first and third frames and was chased from the game after allowing a pair of runs while retiring only one batter in the fifth. The prized 23-year-old has had a rough start to his major-league career, posting an 8.86 ERA and 2.02 WHIP through 21.1 innings. He'll face Cincinnati on Friday in his next scheduled start.
More News
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Confirmed for another turn•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Bags win against Angels•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Officially promoted•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Confirmed for Monday's start•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Set to join big-league rotation•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Joining big-league rotation soon?•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...