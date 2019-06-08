Pirates' Mitch Keller: Sets career high in K's Friday
Keller whiffed a career-best 13 batters in five innings Friday for Triple-A Indianapolis. He gave up just one hit and three walks.
He could start for the Pirates on Wednesday unless the team chooses to go with an opener against Atlanta. While it's possible the organization could keep Keller at Triple-A a bit longer due to Super 2 Arbitration concerns, it's apparent that his upside dwarfs that of any replacement pitcher currently on Pittsburgh's roster. The righty allowed six runs in the first inning of his MLB debut against Cincinnati on May 27, but rebounded with three shutout frames thereafter.
More News
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Headed to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Knocked around in debut•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Starting second game of twin bill•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Set for big-league debut Monday•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Not slated for immediate recall•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Start bumped•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...