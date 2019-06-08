Keller whiffed a career-best 13 batters in five innings Friday for Triple-A Indianapolis. He gave up just one hit and three walks.

He could start for the Pirates on Wednesday unless the team chooses to go with an opener against Atlanta. While it's possible the organization could keep Keller at Triple-A a bit longer due to Super 2 Arbitration concerns, it's apparent that his upside dwarfs that of any replacement pitcher currently on Pittsburgh's roster. The righty allowed six runs in the first inning of his MLB debut against Cincinnati on May 27, but rebounded with three shutout frames thereafter.