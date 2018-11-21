Pirates' Mitch Keller: Shielded from Rule 5 draft
Keller's contract was selected from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Keller was added to the 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. He appears to be closing in on a promotion to the big leagues, especially after getting called up to Triple-A at the end of June last year. Keller posted a 4.82 ERA with 57 punchouts over 52 frames out of the bullpen in 2018 and could make his major-league debut in 2019 given Pittsburgh's lack of bullpen depth.
