Keller (3-7) was charged with the loss Thursday against the Dodgers after surrendering four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three across 2.2 innings.

Command issues seemed to plague Keller this time around. After giving up a leadoff homer to Mookie Betts in the first, Keller ran in a troublesome three-run third inning which he was unable to finish. The right-hander, who had previously only hit three batters in his career, struck two alone in the third frame. The mess piled on as opposing starter Julio Urias hit a bases-loaded, two-run single after Keller went 3-0 on Austin Barnes and intentionally walked him. That would be it for Keller, who fell victim to his second abbreviated outing in a row. The 25-year-old had left his last start Friday due to a heat-related illness before landing on the COVID-19 injured list Sunday. Keller will look to bounce back during his next projected start Tuesday at Washington.