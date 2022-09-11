Keller struck out six in seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits and three walks in a 4-3 loss Sunday against St. Louis. He did not factor into the decision.

Keller was efficient and effective Sunday, throwing 91 pitches and allowing only one baserunner to reach second base. He's yet to give up a run in two starts and 13 innings in September. Over his last 11 starts, he has a 2.55 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 49:19 K:BB in 60 innings. He'll look to continue his scoreless streak in his next start, likely next weekend in New York against the Mets.