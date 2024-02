Keller signed a five-year contract extension with the Pirates on Thursday, Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com report.

The new contract buys out what would have been Keller's first three years of free agency and is worth a total of $77 million, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Keller, who turns 28 in April, is coming off a 2023 campaign which saw him win 13 games while posting a 4.21 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 210:55 K:BB across 194.1 innings covering 32 starts.