Pirates' Mitch Keller: Slated to start Wednesday
The Pirates will recall Keller from Triple-A Indianapolis to start Wednesday's game against the Braves, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Keller's promotion won't become official until a few hours before the game, but his return to the big leagues was fully expected after the Pirates lost two rotation arms in Jordan Lyles (hamstring) and Rookie Davis (finger) to the injured list in recent days. Though the right-hander endured a bumpy MLB debut back on May 27 against the Reds, he's still viewed as one the top young arms in the Pirates' system and rebounded nicely upon returning to Triple-A. In his last outing with Indianapolis over the weekend, Keller needed only five innings to rack up a career-high 13 strikeouts.
