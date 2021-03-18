Keller has allowed 12 earned runs in five spring innings, giving up 15 hits and three walks while striking out six, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

"I mean the execution, we have to get cleaned up," manager Derek Shelton said. "I think we would have an issue if we didn't see stuff. We have the stuff there. Fastball command has been an issue, and he continued to miss up." If anything, Keller has gained velocity since last season, sitting in the 96-mph range. While his annual spring earned run averages have become comical -- his 21.60 ERA is nearly one run better than it was during spring training in 2019 (22.50 ERA) -- the team is looking for long-range improvement from Keller in 2021. Fantasy owners might expect exaggerated stretches, both good and bad, from the nearly 25-year-old this summer.