Pirates' Mitch Keller: Spring shortcomings continue
Keller struggled for the second time in two outings Sunday, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks in one inning. He didn't strike out a batter.
Pittsburgh's top pitching prospect was scheduled to hurl two innings, but he was only able to get through one frame on 29 pitches. Keller has surrendered six earned runs in two innings and has yet to strike anyone out. Fortunately for fantasy owners, he's demonstrated a history of improvement after initially struggling at higher levels. The 22-year-old will likely receive another outing or two to bounce back before Pittsburgh's veteran starters begin appearing in Grapefruit League action.
