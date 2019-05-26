The Pirates confirmed that Keller would be recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to start the second game of Monday's doubleheader Monday against the Reds.

Pittsburgh will presumably designate Keller as the 26th man for the doubleheader, but the right-hander could avoid a trip back to Indianapolis with a solid performance in his MLB debut. With Trevor Williams (side) recently joining Jameson Taillon (elbow) on the injured list, the Pirates are down to only three established healthy starters. Nick Kingham (8.76 ERA, 1.99 WHIP in 24.2 innings) and Steven Brault (7.11 ERA, 1.74 WHIP in 25.1 innings) have both been major disappointments in long relief and as spot starters/primary pitchers this season, so Keller probably won't have a high bar to clear to stick around with the big club.