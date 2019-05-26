Pirates' Mitch Keller: Starting second game of twin bill
The Pirates confirmed that Keller would be recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to start the second game of Monday's doubleheader Monday against the Reds.
Pittsburgh will presumably designate Keller as the 26th man for the doubleheader, but the right-hander could avoid a trip back to Indianapolis with a solid performance in his MLB debut. With Trevor Williams (side) recently joining Jameson Taillon (elbow) on the injured list, the Pirates are down to only three established healthy starters. Nick Kingham (8.76 ERA, 1.99 WHIP in 24.2 innings) and Steven Brault (7.11 ERA, 1.74 WHIP in 25.1 innings) have both been major disappointments in long relief and as spot starters/primary pitchers this season, so Keller probably won't have a high bar to clear to stick around with the big club.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...